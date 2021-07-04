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...when will there be enough EVIDENCE that it’s a SCAM?
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20 views • July 04, 2021
...when will there be enough EVIDENCE that it’s a SCAM?
...when will there be enough EVIDENCE that it’s a SCAM?
EasyJet blasts Government over plans
to exempt 2,500 Uefa officials from quarantine
https://inews.co.uk/news/uk/easyjet-blasts-government-over-plans-to-exempt-2500-uefa-officials-from-quarantine-1059789
Secret Docs Reveal Moderna Sent
Coronavirus Vaccine To North Carolina University Weeks Before Pandemic
https://greatgameindia.com/moderna-vaccine-north-carolina-university/
Niece of Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb
is found dead of a suspected heart attack days after receiving her second
Pfizer vaccine
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9505055/Niece-Bee-Gees-singer-Barry-Gibb-dead-dog-side.html
India Could Sentence WHO Chief
Scientist to Death for Misleading Over Ivermectin and Killing Indians
https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2021/06/india-could-sentence-who-chief-scientist-to-death-for-misleading-over-ivermectin-and-killing-indians.html
CREDITS ,, https://odysee.com/@ceylon:1
...when will there be enough EVIDENCE that it’s a SCAM?
EasyJet blasts Government over plans
to exempt 2,500 Uefa officials from quarantine
https://inews.co.uk/news/uk/easyjet-blasts-government-over-plans-to-exempt-2500-uefa-officials-from-quarantine-1059789
Secret Docs Reveal Moderna Sent
Coronavirus Vaccine To North Carolina University Weeks Before Pandemic
https://greatgameindia.com/moderna-vaccine-north-carolina-university/
Niece of Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb
is found dead of a suspected heart attack days after receiving her second
Pfizer vaccine
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9505055/Niece-Bee-Gees-singer-Barry-Gibb-dead-dog-side.html
India Could Sentence WHO Chief
Scientist to Death for Misleading Over Ivermectin and Killing Indians
https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2021/06/india-could-sentence-who-chief-scientist-to-death-for-misleading-over-ivermectin-and-killing-indians.html
CREDITS ,, https://odysee.com/@ceylon:1
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