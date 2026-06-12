GREAT DECEPTION & FALLING AWAY. PLEASE LISTEN To the 2nd Half VERY CLOSELY-Spielberg Reveals MOTIVE

This is an educational video depicting "alien" disclosure and how it ties to the Bible. All images used are to help visualize the explanation given during the video. .. Stay tuned on All platforms:

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