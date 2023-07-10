DPR Special Forces stopped the armored column attack on the flank of Artyomovsk, destroying and dispersing the AFU.

➡️The Ukrainian Armed Forces' armored column attempted to attack Russian positions in the Artyomovsk sector.

▪️The ATGM teams from the 58th Separate Special Forces Battalion (formerly the 3rd Separate Special Purpose Battalion of the People's Militia of the DPR) turned the road into hell, dispersing and destroying their vehicles, inflicting heavy losses on the AFU.