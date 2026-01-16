AI, UBI, AND THE END OF EARNING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The rapidly accelerating AI revolution raises profound questions about jobs, human purpose, and economic survival as white-collar work is quietly displaced at scale. As universal basic income shifts from theory to political reality, a deeper question emerges: what happens to motivation, creativity, and freedom when human labor is no longer essential?