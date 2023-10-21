Create New Account
My obligation to expose Truth!
The Real Dr Judy
Published 13 hours ago

Just like the powerful testimonies in AZ yesterday (https://www.azleg.gov/iagenda/Senate/10202023novelcoronavirussouthwesternintergovernmentalcommittee.1.1r.pdf), such as Former US Army Green Beret & Field Surgeon LTC (Ret) Pete Chambers sharing how one stands for Truth, exposing the "shadow directives", I am grateful for Kate Dalley for recognizing my own sacrifices to fulfill my obligation to expose Truth!

Watch/listen to the full podcast (starting @ 49 minutes): (Link also on my website) https://frankspeech.com/Video/the-kate-dalley-show-vaccinated-kids-are-dying-or-becoming-ill-faster-than-the-unvaccinated

healthvaccinestestimonytruth

