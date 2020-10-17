Vancouver, Canada Rally - Live Stream, Oct 17, 2020 - Dr Rashid A Buttar

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The live event held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada had thousands of people attend. Unfortunately, I could not attend in person due to the mandatory quarantine now in place between the US and Canada. But hopefully, my 10 minute message to the strong and resilient people of Vancouver will also impact you and empower you. Remember, God is the greatest and made our immune systems far more superior than ANY man can ever hope to achieve, now or in the future!
https://www.AdvancedMedicine.com