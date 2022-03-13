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When Men Seek To Be God, It Never Turns Out Well For Them
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95 views • March 13, 2022
Men like Klaus Schwab, Yuval Noah Harari, Bill Gates and a host of others, including tyrants who are to be representatives of the people and ministers of God always seem to want to be God instead. There is a long line of these kinds of men throughout history that have discovered that they cannot and will never achieve that end. Yet, they learn nothing from history and continue in their war against their Creator. We'll take a look a few of these and then point to Scripture that provides many examples of men who sought to be God and how God had the final word.
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