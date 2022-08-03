Biden Announced Decapitation of Al Qaeda Leader, Seriously Warned Those Seeking To Harm the US

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https://gnews.org/post/p133t4e53
08/01/2022 President Biden announced that at his direction, the United States successfully concluded an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed the emir of al Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri. He also sent out a serious warning to those who seek to harm the United States: no matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, the United States will find you and take you out