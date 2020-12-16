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Vaccine developed by the Africans. Its all just poison
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
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350 views • December 16, 2020
https://nofakenews.net/2016/03/26/if-your-doctor-insists-vaccines-are-safe-have-them-sign-this-form/
If Your Doctor Insists Vaccines Are Safe, Have Them Sign This Form


COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709

5G SLOW KILL
https://mindcontrolinsweden.wordpress.com/2016/02/29/u-s-silently-tortures-americans-with-cell-tower-electromagnetic-neuroweapon/

The People Retain Authority over their Government
https://www.britishconstitutiongroup.com/


https://brandnewtube.com/watch/npas-unwanted-attention_P7qHcVSNehe9mwn.html
⁣18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM, INJURE, HARASS, KILL CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS.

THIS IS A FINE EXAMPLE OF AIR GANG STALKING MASONIC PAEDOPHILES AT WORK
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/strange-planes-flying-illegally-low-over-homes-in-lake-wales_GysMpcxHEYghPMf.html

If someone is attacked by the Jews that's a sure sign of his virtue. He who is not persecuted or is praised by the Jews is useless and dangerous .Unpublished War diary Joseph Goebbels

MILITARY WEPAONS USED BY POLICE
https://youarenotmybigbrother.blog/2017/02/17/beamed-high-tech-synthetic-alzheimers-dementia-brains-aneurysms-and-strokes/

Terrorism: ~
The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

http://www.torturedinamerica.org/ /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.

NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVES
http://appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&;;Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=%2220070139247%22.PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247

RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G DEATH SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html

⁣SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARS
http://www.stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf

Police Def: To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim

COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709

We are policed by consent
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZgjAsCjbdt7L/
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