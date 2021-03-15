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Brutal violence Dutch Police to peaceful protestor in The Netherlands
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189 views • March 15, 2021
Police is brutally hitting a man on the ground, he cannot defend himself, they kick him in the face until he cannot hold the police dog away anymore and get bitten. After that he still get beat to the head. Heavily bleeding.
Extreme violence from the Dutch Police.
Extreme violence from the Dutch Police.
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