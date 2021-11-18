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"WITHOUT REPRIEVE" - Penalty for Abortion and Wickedness In America
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253 views • November 18, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Judgement will come to America without delay, mercy or reduction of sentence. For having a hard heart that says "What am I guilty of, what is my crime?" God will judge this land to the full extent of His heavenly law. SIN SHAMES A NATION, the sins of America have bloodied her skirts because of abortion, human sacrifice and murder. "Depart from her evil ways so that mercy can find you as it found the thief on the cross, otherwise you will share Babylon's judgement." This is the word of the Lord.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/03/without-reprieve-oct-2-2020/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
BLOOD TO DRINK: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/29/4150/
FEEDING FRENZY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/07/21/feeding-frenzy-july-21-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Judgement will come to America without delay, mercy or reduction of sentence. For having a hard heart that says "What am I guilty of, what is my crime?" God will judge this land to the full extent of His heavenly law. SIN SHAMES A NATION, the sins of America have bloodied her skirts because of abortion, human sacrifice and murder. "Depart from her evil ways so that mercy can find you as it found the thief on the cross, otherwise you will share Babylon's judgement." This is the word of the Lord.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/03/without-reprieve-oct-2-2020/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
BLOOD TO DRINK: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/29/4150/
FEEDING FRENZY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/07/21/feeding-frenzy-july-21-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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