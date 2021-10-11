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TASA - Sept 06, 2021 - 1) Teri Intro - Will come home to the Land and Soil Jurisdiction - Justice Anna Webinar
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10 views • October 11, 2021
Welcome home brothers and sisters, there were a lot of Washingtonian came to the land and soil jurisdiction last week. There is a new Texans Assembly is being formed, Texas assembly is experiencing backlog email issue and they are in the process in building new email system. Use the contact form when contacting Texas Assembly, if you still don't hear from them soon, please be patience. Texas as 240 counties, make sure you let them know what county you are in. Remember to distribute the Peace proclamation letter to everyone you know and to make sure our voices are heard. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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