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Covid Parody Music Video Mix-Up - The Media Bear Musical Masquerade ((432Hz))
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45 views • August 05, 2021
This 20 minute video music mix/mash-up is completely exclusive to the great content revolving around 80's and 90's rock & pop re-made by Media Bear.. The main theme to this musical masquerade is exactly that, masks, and they've done a handful of well though-out and creative music parody videos about it all in this rona world odor masquerading as something real, but from jump street, the emperor had no corona, as in they never satisfied Koch's postulates, nor isolated the virus indefinitely.. It's been a good truthful comical relief to see & hear their work for over a year, where they've been featured in several podcasts and other presentations.. they even got their own podcast going on too for that matter, so check out their links below
Arranged, Edited & Mixed in 432Hz on August 5th, 2021 in Quimper, France by Derek Bartolacelli aka AwakenYamind
copied and pasted from their video description: Youtube requires that we indicate that some OPINIONS in this satirical music video contradict the "consensus medical OPINION" about covid19.
https://www.mediabearstore.com
shirts & stickers :)
www.redbubble.com/people/mediabear/shop
Email for info about the New SAFETYLAND designs or the OG Wuhan Health Organization shirts:
[email protected]
cashapp = $mediabear
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/media...
please consider joining us on: - https://www.subscribestar.com/mediabear
- https://www.patreon.com/mediabear
Hope you enjoy this and share it with those you think will enjoy it too.
Also check us out on Spotify, iTunes, etc.
https://gab.com/DrClown
https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/ref...
Dr.Clown
6600 Sugarloaf Parkway
Suite 400-213
Duluth,GA 30097
Arranged, Edited & Mixed in 432Hz on August 5th, 2021 in Quimper, France by Derek Bartolacelli aka AwakenYamind
copied and pasted from their video description: Youtube requires that we indicate that some OPINIONS in this satirical music video contradict the "consensus medical OPINION" about covid19.
https://www.mediabearstore.com
shirts & stickers :)
www.redbubble.com/people/mediabear/shop
Email for info about the New SAFETYLAND designs or the OG Wuhan Health Organization shirts:
[email protected]
cashapp = $mediabear
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/media...
please consider joining us on: - https://www.subscribestar.com/mediabear
- https://www.patreon.com/mediabear
Hope you enjoy this and share it with those you think will enjoy it too.
Also check us out on Spotify, iTunes, etc.
https://gab.com/DrClown
https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/ref...
Dr.Clown
6600 Sugarloaf Parkway
Suite 400-213
Duluth,GA 30097
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