Steve Quayle & Mike Adams: The Global Elite’s Genocidal War against the American people. The world has gone crazy. Two men who have been trying to awaken people up to what the globalists are attempting to do has been Steve Quayle and Mike Adams. Natural News host Mike Adams and Steve Quayle have an intriguing conversation about the current nuclear scare that has escalated.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.