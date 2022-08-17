'It's ALL A LIE': Don Trump Jr. calls out 'Disgusting' FBI Raid | Glenn Beck

Far-left tactics being used against his father — including the FBI raid of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home — is all part of an ‘intimidation package,’ says Donald Trump Jr. He tells Glenn why recent Biden Administration claims about that FBI raid are ‘lies,’ and he calls out the shocking lack of transparency from the federal government: ‘What's going on is absolutely disgusting.’

Plus, Don Jr. explains what Americans MUST do at the ballot box this fall to stop the dangerous, far-left ‘games’ that currently are being played…

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