© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Will America have to go back to Afghanistan?
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • September 25, 2021
Author Niall Ferguson joined "John Bachman Now" on Friday to discuss future American foreign policy and how the United States of America in 2021 can be compared to the British Empire in 1842.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.