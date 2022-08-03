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It's Now "FBI Official:" Most Violent Extremists Are Constitutional Conservative Christians | Randy Taylor & Doug Hagmann | The Hagmann Report (FULL SHOW) 8/3/2022
Hagmann Report
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Randy Taylor joins Doug Hagmann and comes hot out of the gate with the 2008 MIAC Report. Also, the persecution of Alex Jones WILL impact all of us.

"If you want to know what your future is, especially if you are a person of any social influence, embrace and promote conservative, Christian and Constitutional ethics, then note the workings and the predetermined outcome of the show trial of Alex Jones. Mark my words on this, too: criminal charges will be crafted from this trial in some fashion at the expense of one's rights. This is a much bigger issue than people understand, and will soon impact every person out there seeking truth, justice or both." -Doug Hagmann

For show notes, links and complete description, visit www.HagmannReport.com

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The Hagmann Report provides news and information based on a combination of exclusive investigative work, proprietary sources, contacts, qualified guests, open-source material. The Hagmann Report will never be encumbered by political correctness or held hostage to an agenda of revisionist history.

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