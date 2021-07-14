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Who is #InGodITrustRioter?
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80 views • July 14, 2021
Where did he get those bricks? 🧱
Doesn’t the FBI have access to some sort of tattoo database? Pretty distinctive markings.
What’s his name? Has he been charged? Arrested? It’s only been about half a year.
Enrique mentions bald gentleman who has his head full of tattoos on 6/18
https://rumble.com/viqkld-nble-live-ep02-cointelpro.html
Elad posted this video on 1/6
https://twitter.com/elaadeliahu/status/1346945526051311616
https://www.instagram.com/p/CJ3pna-AFBd/
https://youtu.be/9NrDtV9IQPU?t=493
#SeditionHunters noticed him by 1/20
https://twitter.com/SimonWGhost/status/1352059542322860032
The FBI noticed him by 2/5
https://web.archive.org/web/20210206020548/https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/capitol-violence-images/photograph-218-afo-a.png/view
https://web.archive.org/web/20210206034321/https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/capitol-violence-images/photograph-218-afo-b.png/view
https://web.archive.org/web/20210205224309/https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/capitol-violence-images/photograph-218-afo-c.png/view
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Doesn’t the FBI have access to some sort of tattoo database? Pretty distinctive markings.
What’s his name? Has he been charged? Arrested? It’s only been about half a year.
Enrique mentions bald gentleman who has his head full of tattoos on 6/18
https://rumble.com/viqkld-nble-live-ep02-cointelpro.html
Elad posted this video on 1/6
https://twitter.com/elaadeliahu/status/1346945526051311616
https://www.instagram.com/p/CJ3pna-AFBd/
https://youtu.be/9NrDtV9IQPU?t=493
#SeditionHunters noticed him by 1/20
https://twitter.com/SimonWGhost/status/1352059542322860032
The FBI noticed him by 2/5
https://web.archive.org/web/20210206020548/https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/capitol-violence-images/photograph-218-afo-a.png/view
https://web.archive.org/web/20210206034321/https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/capitol-violence-images/photograph-218-afo-b.png/view
https://web.archive.org/web/20210205224309/https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/capitol-violence-images/photograph-218-afo-c.png/view
like, comment, share, subscribe!
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