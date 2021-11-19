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Kyle Rittenhouse Isn't Getting A Fair Trial
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240 views • November 19, 2021
There is no doubt the 2020 shooting in Kenosha WI was self-defense.
Evidence was withheld from his lawyers; and he was deprived of his constitutional right to challenge his accuser in court.
Has there been deliberate prosecutorial misconduct?
There is no excuse for the prosecution’s actions.
America’s impartial justice system is in jeopardy.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6282683554001
Evidence was withheld from his lawyers; and he was deprived of his constitutional right to challenge his accuser in court.
Has there been deliberate prosecutorial misconduct?
There is no excuse for the prosecution’s actions.
America’s impartial justice system is in jeopardy.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6282683554001
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