Destruction of Food Begins in Shanghai China with Fences Installed to Keep People Locked Down!

[24.04.2022] Something VERY WRONG Is Happening And It’s NOT BY ACCIDENT!Tons of crops are being destroyed in China in what appears to be a manufactured food crises as the worlds strictest lockdown in Shanghai continues. Meanwhile the Washington Post just doxxed someone who exposes pedophiles and sexual predators on twitter as if they are doing something wrong!Take heed and prepare for a global food shortage that is being engineered! Not to mention the fall of society as well.In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth shows how these situations are not by accident but are rather by design so as to bring about so called "order out of chaos".15,164 views Apr 20, 2022Press For Truth271K subscribersWhile China works hard to suppress what is currently happening in Shanghai and other places in China that have strict lockdowns by deleting social media posts as quickly as possible, some videos and images are being captured and preserved that show how life has become pure hell in Shanghai, with citizens starving to death and being locked down in cages like animals.Deliberate destruction of food is reportedly happening on a large scale, blaming "COVID" for contaminating the food as they use cotton swab PCR tests to test animals like chickens and fish, while reportedly destroying many tons of fresh produce.This week fencing appeared overnight in many places to lockdown people in their homes and apartments, and this even made the corporate news cycle this weekend, with the BBC and the Associated Press covering the story.When you read the corporate news accounts, however, they will give some justification for these actions by reporting on the alleged increase in COVID cases, paving the way for similar measures to happen in the U.S. and other places where maybe the measures will not be quite as harsh as what China is doing, as this is simply a continuation of the massive propaganda media hyping fear over a "virus" that continues to be used to justify medical tyranny and the suspension of all appearances of law and order in the name of the "pandemic."Here in the U.S. people like Anthony Fauci and Dr. Oz, who is now aligned with Donald Trump, have publicly stated that the measures China are taking to lockdown their populations are "working" to stop the spread of COVID, which should be a wake up call to everyone about what we are probably facing in the near future here in the U.S. and around the world.HealthImpactNews - 19673 subscribers