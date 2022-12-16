Create New Account
Bombshell revelation of hidden history and global scam by Sergeant Robert Leroy Horton
The Willow
Published Yesterday |

Sergeant Robert Leroy Horton (US army civil affairs & psychological operations command) Trains US ARMY SPECIAL FORCES GREEN BERETS 

This video is long but well worth your time. Once you understand how the USA Corporation ties to the banking system then the plans to restore the Republic of the USA will become clear.

bombshell revelationof hidden history and global scamby sergeant robert leroy horton

