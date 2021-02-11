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Gaetz: They won't stop at just Trump
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10 views • February 11, 2021
Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida joins Newsmax to discuss the ongoing impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, the evidence being presented by prosecutors, plus his thoughts on how Democratic lawmakers feel about conservatives across the country, current Biden administration policies and more. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
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