BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

get ready 2022
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
396 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • December 26, 2021
Because the agenda to shut down the UK now has eye watering power's AND at least 1 complete FEMA prison to 'practice on'

The Government will not allow anyone to travel, or congregate in protest, because of what the gene altering injections pretending to be vaccinations - Are going to expose

And the Police powers are to be a draconian thugs charter to protect murderers.
But will be for any excuse to push fear

Because even the morons pretending to protest still carry mobile's to capture how 'brave' they are - At doing sod all, will wet nappies when they walk outside

There's going to be travel restrictions and nobody's going shopping without a passport

If you thought Australia was nuts - The UK version is going to be Omicron driven. Deaths by injection, not by a virus. In pretence of a fake pandemic and the push of genocide

We gave them two year's to put laws and assets in place
Keywords
murdergenocideplandemic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CBO report: A warmer climate could mean fewer elderly deaths

CBO report: A warmer climate could mean fewer elderly deaths

Cassie B.
USDA Announces Massive Meat Recall Affecting Beef, Pork and More

USDA Announces Massive Meat Recall Affecting Beef, Pork and More

Coco Somers
Nature May Help With Loneliness, But Social Connection May Matter More, Trial Finds

Nature May Help With Loneliness, But Social Connection May Matter More, Trial Finds

Petra Stone
Personal Trainer Lists Six Low-Impact Mobility Exercises for People Over 60

Personal Trainer Lists Six Low-Impact Mobility Exercises for People Over 60

Petra Stone
Small Trial Links Daily Strawberries to Reduced Menstrual Pain

Small Trial Links Daily Strawberries to Reduced Menstrual Pain

Coco Somers
Study Reveals How Ashwagandha Compounds Command Your Body to Burn Glucose Instead of Storing Fat

Study Reveals How Ashwagandha Compounds Command Your Body to Burn Glucose Instead of Storing Fat

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy