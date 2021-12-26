get ready 2022

Because the agenda to shut down the UK now has eye watering power's AND at least 1 complete FEMA prison to 'practice on'



The Government will not allow anyone to travel, or congregate in protest, because of what the gene altering injections pretending to be vaccinations - Are going to expose



And the Police powers are to be a draconian thugs charter to protect murderers.

But will be for any excuse to push fear



Because even the morons pretending to protest still carry mobile's to capture how 'brave' they are - At doing sod all, will wet nappies when they walk outside



There's going to be travel restrictions and nobody's going shopping without a passport



If you thought Australia was nuts - The UK version is going to be Omicron driven. Deaths by injection, not by a virus. In pretence of a fake pandemic and the push of genocide



We gave them two year's to put laws and assets in place