© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
get ready 2022
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • December 26, 2021
Because the agenda to shut down the UK now has eye watering power's AND at least 1 complete FEMA prison to 'practice on'
The Government will not allow anyone to travel, or congregate in protest, because of what the gene altering injections pretending to be vaccinations - Are going to expose
And the Police powers are to be a draconian thugs charter to protect murderers.
But will be for any excuse to push fear
Because even the morons pretending to protest still carry mobile's to capture how 'brave' they are - At doing sod all, will wet nappies when they walk outside
There's going to be travel restrictions and nobody's going shopping without a passport
If you thought Australia was nuts - The UK version is going to be Omicron driven. Deaths by injection, not by a virus. In pretence of a fake pandemic and the push of genocide
We gave them two year's to put laws and assets in place
The Government will not allow anyone to travel, or congregate in protest, because of what the gene altering injections pretending to be vaccinations - Are going to expose
And the Police powers are to be a draconian thugs charter to protect murderers.
But will be for any excuse to push fear
Because even the morons pretending to protest still carry mobile's to capture how 'brave' they are - At doing sod all, will wet nappies when they walk outside
There's going to be travel restrictions and nobody's going shopping without a passport
If you thought Australia was nuts - The UK version is going to be Omicron driven. Deaths by injection, not by a virus. In pretence of a fake pandemic and the push of genocide
We gave them two year's to put laws and assets in place
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.