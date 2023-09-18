Todd Coconato Radio Show • 🙏 The Sons of Sceva: A Lesson in Spiritual Authority 🙏

To Give: www.ToddCoconato.com/give 👈

New Book: www.PastorToddBook.com👈

Website: www.PastorTodd.org👈

Church website: www.RRCNashville.org👈

Today, we delve into the Book of Acts, chapter 19, verses 13-17. This passage tells the story of the sons of Sceva, Jewish exorcists who tried to cast out evil spirits using the name of Jesus, whom Paul preached about. They failed miserably and were overpowered by the evil spirit, who declared, "Jesus I know, and Paul I know, but who are you?"

The story of the sons of Sceva serves as a potent reminder of the importance of genuine faith and spiritual authority. These men attempted to wield the name of Jesus as if it were a magical incantation, separate from a life committed to Christ. They lacked the true spiritual authority that comes from a deep, abiding relationship with the Lord. Thus, they were exposed as frauds, unable to command even the lesser beings in the spiritual realm.

This story teaches us that it is not enough to merely utter the name of Jesus; one must have faith in Him and a relationship with Him. Spiritual authority doesn't come from the words we speak, but from the life we live in Christ. It warns us against using God's name in a way that is disingenuous or manipulative. Spiritual power is not a shortcut or a technique but a byproduct of our relationship with Christ.

Moreover, this story serves as a cautionary tale for anyone who may seek to appropriate elements of Christianity for personal gain or without genuine belief. The name of Jesus is not a talisman to be used lightly; it represents the divine power that defeated sin and death, power that is available only through a living relationship with Christ.

So, let us not be like the sons of Sceva, who thought that they could use the name of Jesus without knowing Him. Let us strive to deepen our relationship with the Lord so that we can wield true spiritual authority that comes from being in Christ.

According to the Christian Bible, establishing and maintaining a true relationship with Jesus Christ involves several important steps and ongoing practices:

1. **Faith and Belief**: The foundational step is to believe in Jesus Christ as the Son of God and the Savior of the world (John 3:16).

2. **Repentance**: Acknowledging and turning away from sin is another crucial aspect. Repentance is a change of heart and direction (Acts 2:38).

3. **Baptism**: In some Christian traditions, baptism is seen as a public declaration of faith and a symbol of the new life in Christ (Matthew 28:19).

4. **Prayer**: A relationship with Jesus involves ongoing communication through prayer (Philippians 4:6).

5. **Reading the Bible**: To understand Jesus and His teachings, it's important to regularly read and study the Bible (2 Timothy 3:16-17).

6. **Worship and Fellowship**: Gathering with other believers in worship and fellowship helps to build and sustain a relationship with Jesus (Hebrews 10:25).

7. **Obedience**: A true relationship with Jesus means obeying His teachings and commands (John 14:15).

8. **Love and Compassion**: Jesus taught the importance of loving God and loving others (Matthew 22:37-39).

9. **Sharing the Gospel**: Part of having a relationship with Jesus is sharing the Good News with others (Matthew 28:18-20).

10. **Holiness and Sanctification**: As believers grow in their relationship with Jesus, they should aim to live a life that is set apart for God's purposes (1 Peter 1:16).

11. **Service**: Serving others in love is a sign of a genuine relationship with Jesus (Matthew 25:35-40).

12. **Endurance and Perseverance**: The Christian walk requires perseverance, especially during trials and temptations (James 1:12).

These are not a checklist to earn salvation, but rather are aspects of a growing and vibrant relationship with Jesus Christ, according to biblical teachings. Different Christian traditions might emphasize some aspects more than others, but these principles are broadly shared. 🙏