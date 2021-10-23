The devil is flexing on Christian churches because they are ignorant of how to fight the devil

In this video we highlight a very serious problem that churches have when it comes to dealing with the devil. For most churches, the pastor NEVER teaches the people how to stand or fight the devil; in a lot of cases, the churches do all they can to disempower the church person because of the denominational doctrines that are being taught. This is the reason why the devil seems to have the upper hand these days and why we need to learn how to fight the devil to stop him from what he is doing.