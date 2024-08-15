WHO IS GOD THE FATHER? Part 2: Forgiveness and Mercy

In the Old Testament, the Hebrew tribes were surrounded by different nations who worshiped many deities and there was no central god in their religious system. The Israelite's on the other hand had one God that was expressed in the fullness of God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit.

Elohim wanted to settle the matter with the Israelite's that there were no other gods in existence. He loved the children of Israel immensely but also promised to would discipline them if they went astray. Elohim promised they would be strong as long as they served Him wholeheartedly but they would be punished if they were unfaithful and went whoring after other gods.

The end result was that the people of Israel feared God and did not fully understand Him. The prophet Isaiah told the people that God wanted to forgive them, pour out blessings and heal them. But the rabbis in Israel were never able to convey this message and the people never had an image of a loving heavenly Father.

King David experienced God's judgment but he was also familiar with God's mercy and forgiveness and that is why he wrote: "The Lord is merciful and gracious, slow to anger, and plenteous in mercy." You can read the words for yourself in Psalm 103.

RLJ-1462 -- SEPTEMBER 21, 2014

