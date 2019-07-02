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2/7/19 #OMISSIONS: Mueller Exposed, FISA, RBG Ho_x, PP, AOC #INFANTICIDE
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50 views • January 01, 2021
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2/7/19 Mueller was hauled before the court in 2002 for 75 cases of FISA abuse. Meanwhile, RBG FF staged in DC on 2/5. We are being entrained accept massive fragmentation while infantic_de is being pushed for the benefit of Big MED/Pharma/Tech-- the biomedical industry is a creation of the Cabal meant to take over human reproduction.
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/428755-mueller-hauled-before-secret-fisa-court-to-address-fbi-abuses-in-2002
https://heavy.com/news/2019/02/ruth-bader-ginsburg-death-hoax-dead-sotu/
https://teapartypac.org/the-mysterious-case-of-rbg-after-long-awaited-public-appearance/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/op-eds/planned-parenthood-paid-6-5-million-for-a-seat-at-the-state-of-the-union
Please get educated by joining the National Liberty Alliance, where you can take free classes on the Constitution or pay $5 per month to take their Government by Consent course to learn how we take action now to act locally to prevent tyranny by the fake federal "government":
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
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https://www.ubuntuplanet.org
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2/7/19 Mueller was hauled before the court in 2002 for 75 cases of FISA abuse. Meanwhile, RBG FF staged in DC on 2/5. We are being entrained accept massive fragmentation while infantic_de is being pushed for the benefit of Big MED/Pharma/Tech-- the biomedical industry is a creation of the Cabal meant to take over human reproduction.
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/428755-mueller-hauled-before-secret-fisa-court-to-address-fbi-abuses-in-2002
https://heavy.com/news/2019/02/ruth-bader-ginsburg-death-hoax-dead-sotu/
https://teapartypac.org/the-mysterious-case-of-rbg-after-long-awaited-public-appearance/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/op-eds/planned-parenthood-paid-6-5-million-for-a-seat-at-the-state-of-the-union
Please get educated by joining the National Liberty Alliance, where you can take free classes on the Constitution or pay $5 per month to take their Government by Consent course to learn how we take action now to act locally to prevent tyranny by the fake federal "government":
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Learn about creating an industry as a cooperative in your own community:
https://www.ubuntuplanet.org
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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