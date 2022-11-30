Apple Actively Undermines Chinese Protestors for Patron Chairman Xi

Apple has turned off its airdrop feature specifically for Chinese users, forcing them to communicate with one another over the centralized Chinese Internet where they can be tracked down rather than anonymously communicating between one another in a move clearly backing the authoritarian measures taken by China to quell the protests.Meanwhile threatening here in America to stand against free speech by removing the Twitter app from its App Store.
#twitter #china #airdrop #apple #freespeech
