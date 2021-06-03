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"Pfizer Confidential"
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223 views • June 03, 2021
New research conducted in Japan shows that Lipid NanoParticles (LNPs) containing the mRNA code are widely circulated around the body after vaccination, reaching the brain, spleen, large intestine, heart, liver, lungs and other organs.
Canadian vaccine expert Dr. Byram Bridle recently spoke of the terrifying reasons serious side effects, including heart inflammation and vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT), may occur in those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. He explained that critical information has recently been discovered that centers around spike proteins—a crucial element in both the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the COVID-19 vaccines.
“The SARS-CoV-2 has a spike protein on its surface. We now know spike protein gets into circulation. We thought the spike protein was a great target antigen; we never knew it was a toxin. So by vaccinating people, we are inadvertently inoculating them with a toxin.”
Sources:
Vaccine Expert Warns: “We Made a Big Mistake”
https://uncoverdc.com/2021/05/31/vaccine-expert-warns-we-made-a-big-mistake/
WE MADE A BIG MISTAKE - WE DIDN’T REALIZE IT UNTIL NOW - Alex Pierson
https://www.brighteon.com/0fd89b0e-ab7b-4f0e-8b0c-0bfbd148b3db
Canadian vaccine expert Dr. Byram Bridle recently spoke of the terrifying reasons serious side effects, including heart inflammation and vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT), may occur in those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. He explained that critical information has recently been discovered that centers around spike proteins—a crucial element in both the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the COVID-19 vaccines.
“The SARS-CoV-2 has a spike protein on its surface. We now know spike protein gets into circulation. We thought the spike protein was a great target antigen; we never knew it was a toxin. So by vaccinating people, we are inadvertently inoculating them with a toxin.”
Sources:
Vaccine Expert Warns: “We Made a Big Mistake”
https://uncoverdc.com/2021/05/31/vaccine-expert-warns-we-made-a-big-mistake/
WE MADE A BIG MISTAKE - WE DIDN’T REALIZE IT UNTIL NOW - Alex Pierson
https://www.brighteon.com/0fd89b0e-ab7b-4f0e-8b0c-0bfbd148b3db
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