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Silent War Ep. 6209: J6'ers face Life In Prison, "Misinformation=Death", Election Updates, Gas Prices
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1871 views • May 11, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Biden's 'Ministry Of Truth' Tsar: Parents Concerned About Critical Race Theory Are "Disinformers".
FDA Chief Claims "Misinformation" Is Leading Cause Of Death In The US.
Wisconsin Election Commission Takes Down Voter Roll List and Voting.
History of 7.2 Million Voters After Release of “2000 Mules” Documentary.
Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red.
DOJ announces $40 million to fund ‘community policing’.
Missouri Senate Passes Election Integrity Bill — Bans Drop Boxes, Ballot Harvesting and Zuckerbucks – Requires Photo ID for Voting.
Biden DOJ Is Threatening Jan. 6 Defendants With Life in Prison after Walking Inside US Capitol and Taking Pictures.
Vaxxed and Boosted Bill Gates Tests Positive for COVID, Previously Claimed COVID Vaccines Would Stop Transmission.
Gas Prices Reach a NEW ALL-TIME HIGH Under Joe Biden at $4.37 per Gallon — Second All-Time High in Two Months!
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Other Links
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Biden's 'Ministry Of Truth' Tsar: Parents Concerned About Critical Race Theory Are "Disinformers".
FDA Chief Claims "Misinformation" Is Leading Cause Of Death In The US.
Wisconsin Election Commission Takes Down Voter Roll List and Voting.
History of 7.2 Million Voters After Release of “2000 Mules” Documentary.
Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red.
DOJ announces $40 million to fund ‘community policing’.
Missouri Senate Passes Election Integrity Bill — Bans Drop Boxes, Ballot Harvesting and Zuckerbucks – Requires Photo ID for Voting.
Biden DOJ Is Threatening Jan. 6 Defendants With Life in Prison after Walking Inside US Capitol and Taking Pictures.
Vaxxed and Boosted Bill Gates Tests Positive for COVID, Previously Claimed COVID Vaccines Would Stop Transmission.
Gas Prices Reach a NEW ALL-TIME HIGH Under Joe Biden at $4.37 per Gallon — Second All-Time High in Two Months!
If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.
https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate
FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.
https://redpillliving.com/sleep
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Protect yourseld by buying gold;
Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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