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No End In Sight Of Supply Shortages | Trucking Insider
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30 views • October 23, 2021
Our inside source in the trucking industry joins us to update us on the critical issues in the supply chain pertaining to transportation. "We've lived in some unprecedented times," he says. He sees "no end in sight - at least anytime soon." He recommends planning and preparing ahead, instead of relying on the (no longer) just-in-time supply chain.
Listen on Soundcloud: https://lnkd.in/gNn2sFVt
Subscribe for our FREE newsletter - #1 place for gold & silver news & commentary: http://libertyandfinance.com
0:00 Intro
1:54 Daily trucking issues
5:13 Labor issues
11:16 Timeliness
16:24 Expedited shipping
18:10 Fewer trucks
21:30 Fewer drivers
22:25 Treatment of drivers
24:05 Package handling
28:17 Mandates
30:27 Testing
32:09 Issues getting drivers
34:24 Autonomous driving
37:13 Harsh conditions
REMEMBER BACK AT THE END OF 2019, JUST BEFORE THE PANDEMIC? Remember the official narrative about the greatest economy in history when your own eyes and ears and gut were telling you things were headed in a seriously wrong direction?
WATCH PREVIOUS INTERVIEWS:
"Everything In the Country Is Going To Shut Down" If This Happens
https://youtu.be/zlJ0yP2Bwsg
(Published Sep 6, 2021)
“ECONOMIC RED ALERT FROM INSIDE THE TRUCKING INDUSTRY”
https://youtu.be/XZgDsdZbzf8
(Published Jan 29, 2020)
That’s when we invited onto our channel a well-positioned source from inside the trucking industry, who has broad insights from the reality on the ground, to the direction as seen from the boardroom, into what’s really going on in our physical economy!
He explained that the freight industry is a leading economic indicator, and he gave us then an ECONOMIC RED ALERT from within the trucking industry. BEFORE the global supply chain collapse became obvious to everyone.
Well, our WELL PLACED SOURCE INSIDE the Trucking Industry is coming back on Liberty and Finance to answer YOUR questions about where we are headed NOW.
==================================
BUY SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237)
or email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
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Liberty and Finance LLC receives financial compensation from its sponsors. The compensation is used is to fund both sponsor-specific activities and general report activities, website, and general and administrative costs. Sponsor-specific activities may include aggregating content and publishing that content on the Liberty and Finance website, creating and maintaining company landing pages, interviewing key management, posting a banner/billboard, and/or issuing press releases. The fees also cover the costs for Liberty and Finance to publish sector-specific information on our site, and also to create content by interviewing experts in the sector. Liberty and Finance LLC does accept stock for payment of sponsorship fees. Sponsor pages may be considered advertising for the purposes of 18 U.S.C. 1734.
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
Listen on Soundcloud: https://lnkd.in/gNn2sFVt
Subscribe for our FREE newsletter - #1 place for gold & silver news & commentary: http://libertyandfinance.com
0:00 Intro
1:54 Daily trucking issues
5:13 Labor issues
11:16 Timeliness
16:24 Expedited shipping
18:10 Fewer trucks
21:30 Fewer drivers
22:25 Treatment of drivers
24:05 Package handling
28:17 Mandates
30:27 Testing
32:09 Issues getting drivers
34:24 Autonomous driving
37:13 Harsh conditions
REMEMBER BACK AT THE END OF 2019, JUST BEFORE THE PANDEMIC? Remember the official narrative about the greatest economy in history when your own eyes and ears and gut were telling you things were headed in a seriously wrong direction?
WATCH PREVIOUS INTERVIEWS:
"Everything In the Country Is Going To Shut Down" If This Happens
https://youtu.be/zlJ0yP2Bwsg
(Published Sep 6, 2021)
“ECONOMIC RED ALERT FROM INSIDE THE TRUCKING INDUSTRY”
https://youtu.be/XZgDsdZbzf8
(Published Jan 29, 2020)
That’s when we invited onto our channel a well-positioned source from inside the trucking industry, who has broad insights from the reality on the ground, to the direction as seen from the boardroom, into what’s really going on in our physical economy!
He explained that the freight industry is a leading economic indicator, and he gave us then an ECONOMIC RED ALERT from within the trucking industry. BEFORE the global supply chain collapse became obvious to everyone.
Well, our WELL PLACED SOURCE INSIDE the Trucking Industry is coming back on Liberty and Finance to answer YOUR questions about where we are headed NOW.
==================================
BUY SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237)
or email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
Subscribe to Be Notified When We Post to YouTube (it's FREE!) ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
Liberty and Finance LLC receives financial compensation from its sponsors. The compensation is used is to fund both sponsor-specific activities and general report activities, website, and general and administrative costs. Sponsor-specific activities may include aggregating content and publishing that content on the Liberty and Finance website, creating and maintaining company landing pages, interviewing key management, posting a banner/billboard, and/or issuing press releases. The fees also cover the costs for Liberty and Finance to publish sector-specific information on our site, and also to create content by interviewing experts in the sector. Liberty and Finance LLC does accept stock for payment of sponsorship fees. Sponsor pages may be considered advertising for the purposes of 18 U.S.C. 1734.
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
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