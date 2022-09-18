【Exclusive】09/18/2022 Miles Guo: The US-Russia relationship after Vladimir Putin’s death

https://gnews.org/post/p1mhe1e2e
09/18/2022 Miles Guo: The US-Russia relationship after Vladimir Putin’s death. He sincerely believes that America should clean up this mess. Otherwise Russian nuclear weapons will pose a huge threat to the United States and Europe. The future politics and order of Russia under the monitor of the United States will not benefit the CCP, but the people of China
