Miles Guo: Large-scale nucleic acid testing will be implemented in Beijing, and the CCP will invade Taiwan before this May. A major battle between Russia and Ukraine is imminent

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4/11/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Large-scale nucleic acid testing will be implemented in Beijing, and the CCP will invade Taiwan before this May. A major battle between Russia and Ukraine is imminent. The new commander of the Russian troops is ruthless and will strike Kyiv by pretending to attack eastern Ukraine, with Zelenskyy being the target