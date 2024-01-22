Create New Account
War With Iran
The current attacks by the Houthis on Red Sea shipping, with the respondent United States/United Kingdom/Australian attacks on the Houthis will lead to an all-out war with Iran according to Gregory Mannerino, stock market commentator and Youtuber.  It is hard to refute his logic as we careen towards World War 3.

shippingunited statesunited kingdomattacksbricsred seairan backedhoutisaustralia coalitionoil world war three

