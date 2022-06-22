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Attorney Todd Callender Exposes Elite’s Plan for Mass Genocide Via Covid Shots and 5G
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5648 views • June 22, 2022

There is a global, cooperative effort to depopulate the planet, and Todd Callender contends that the elite ruling class is using the technology of 5G and the development of the mandatory Covid jab to carry out their plan. Todd ran a clinical field trial of a needle free mass vaccination device with the US Treasury Department and with observance by the World Health Organization (WHO). He’s done business with many vaccine manufacturers and global health organizations such as Pfizer, PATH, FDA, WHO, and Cuban Ministry of Health. Todd is an attorney-at-law who has done the intense research on how the WHO, World Economic Forum (WEF), and the United Nations are utilizing the coronavirus plandemic to take control of the world. He unveils the essential ratification of the WHO’s 2005 health regulations in the U.S. via the Project Bioshield Act, and why we need to be very concerned about the new 5G death towers.



TAKEAWAYS


A 2013 Supreme Court case states that use of RNA to effectuate gene modification results in the patent holder owning the person who has been vaccinated


The Covid shot and the deadly radiation coming from the 5G towers work in conjunction to kill humanity


An 18 gigahertz (GHz) signal from a 5G tower can be used to effectively trigger harmful mechanisms contained in the Covid vaccine within the body 


Science shows that the radiation toxicity received from 5G towers are capable of replicating symptomology of viruses like Ebola, Monkeypox, and Marburg



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Marburg Declaration: https://bit.ly/3NwneKU 

Network Radio Interview: https://bit.ly/38T6PRs  

List of 1,000 FEMA camps in America: https://bit.ly/3b8WSQu

Nuremberg Code: https://bit.ly/3N7cilz

Get a Trifield meter: https://bit.ly/3OoMLFF

Bill Gates buys 5.3 million shares of Crown Castle: https://bit.ly/3xB5wPB

The Nazi Doctors and the Nuremberg Code: https://amzn.to/3mYSiHf


🔗 CONNECT WITH TODD CALLENDER

Medical Freedom Website: https://www.truthforhealth.org/

Vaxx Choice Website: https://vaxxchoice.com/


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Keywords
healthpoliticssciencevaccinationvaccine5ggenocidesatanicunited nationshospitalgatesfauciworld economic forumjabpfizercoronaviruscovid 19covidcounter culture momtodd calendarnwhocuban ministry of healthpeliteproject bio shield path
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