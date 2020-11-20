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President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani presses election challenge case in FIERY news conference!
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6 views • November 20, 2020
How do I cheat cheat thee, let me count the ways. Statistical anomalies, all following an apparent plan. If the city is controlled by democrats, the anomalies surface. Mail in ballots not properly inspected. You need to inspect the outer envelope first, before you remove the ballot. Unequal access to ballot repair between democrat and republican area's. People walking in to vote, and finding their vote stolen. Legitimate inspectors denied access. Falsifying dates on absentee ballots. Poll workers instructed to not ask for ID. Voting machines that can dial a desired result in with fractional ballots. Processing votes offshore. Good opening statements. CHARGE!
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