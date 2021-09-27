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Wormholes and Portals. Scientific Proof From Skinwalker Ranch and Scripture
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149 views • September 27, 2021
This Monday Brian was unavailable so I did the show solo. I talked about wormholes and portals and how UFOs and Aliens (They're really fallen angelic entities) use these wormholes and/or portals to enter into our linear reality. I also showed proof from Biblical Scripture that shows that portals were probably used to rescue some of the Apostles and such. I also talked about the temporary end of time at the very end of the Revelation period and how things might look from that perspective.
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