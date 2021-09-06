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Interview with Captain Seth Keshel
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30 views • September 06, 2021
In this video, we chat with captain Seth Keshel to discuss the anomalies in the 2020 election. It's important to remember that mainstream opinions are never synonymous with truth and historically, suppressed speech is the truth. Face the Facts brings you to the front lines of the news that is being censored.
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SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM AND PATRIOTISM!
Go to Mypillow.com use promo code: APRIL for up to 66% off!
Get your immune system STRONG with Naturopathic Dr. Mark Sherwood
**Download your 100% FREE e-book TODAY at www.sherwood.tv/facethefacts
Attention PARENTS!! Want to teach your kids about free markets and the dangers of socialism in a fun and easy way? You've got to check out the Tuttle Twins series of books.
Use my special link here: https://tuttletwins.com/?ap_id=AprilMossTV for 35% off of children's books
Introducing our newest affiliate, Culture of Life 1972, a chic, on-point, classy Pro-Life Christian Online Fashion Boutique! All items are MADE IN THE USA! Shop here for women's clothing, jewelry, bags and trendy accessories and support small business.
www.col1972.com Promo code: APRIL for 10% off your order!
Follow Face The Facts with April Moss on the following channels and SUBSCRIBE:
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