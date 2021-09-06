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Interview with Captain Seth Keshel
Face The Facts
Face The Facts
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30 views • September 06, 2021
In this video, we chat with captain Seth Keshel to discuss the anomalies in the 2020 election. It's important to remember that mainstream opinions are never synonymous with truth and historically, suppressed speech is the truth. Face the Facts brings you to the front lines of the news that is being censored.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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