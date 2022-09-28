China Launching a ‘Two-Pronged Attack’ on AUKUS Agreement

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https://gnews.org/post/p1qel3e87
09/21/2022 Sky News Australia: Liberal Party Defense and National Security policy branch Chair Lincoln Parker said, “China is afraid of the AUKUS agreement. They are attacking the AUKUS deal, Australia, and the United States and the United Kingdom via both political warfare and information warfare.”