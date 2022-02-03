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Bags of Cash: Whistleblower Claims Israel’s NSO Wanted Access to American Cell Phones
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373 views • February 03, 2022
The Pentagon announced today that President Biden it is dispatching 2,000 more troops to Europe, most of them to Poland, and moving 1,000 troops from Germany to Romania to bolster NATO's eastern flank. The troops are part of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the troops are not going to fight in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, President Putin accused the United States of trying to goad Russia into an all-out war. TruNews has more on this development, plus Israel’s war plans to attack Iran, and Israel’s ongoing espionage activities inside the USA.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/2/22.
Meanwhile, President Putin accused the United States of trying to goad Russia into an all-out war. TruNews has more on this development, plus Israel’s war plans to attack Iran, and Israel’s ongoing espionage activities inside the USA.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/2/22.
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