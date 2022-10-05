What if Pope Francis were your parish pastor?

During an Oct. 1 press conference hosted by the Catholic Identity Conference in Pittsburgh, PA, John-Henry explains why faithful Catholics have a duty to resist the undermining of Church teaching perpetuated by globalists, the Vatican, and even Pope Francis himself on life and family issues.

