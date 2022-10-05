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FDA Withholding Autopsy Results on People Who Died After Getting COVID-19 Vax'd | EP 3150-6PM
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is refusing to release the results of autopsies conducted on people who died after getting COVID-19 vaccines. The FDA says it is barred from releasing medical files, but a drug safety advocate says that it could release the autopsies with personal information redacted. The refusal was issued to The Epoch Times, which submitted a Freedom of Information Act for all autopsy reports obtained by the FDA concerning any deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System following COVID-19 vaccination. Reports are lodged with the system when a person experiences an adverse event, or a health issue, after receiving a vaccine. The FDA and other agencies are tasked with investigating the reports. Authorities request and review medical records to vet the reports, including autopsies. The FDA declined to release any reports, even redacted copies.
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22494
Special Guest: Joe Bastardi Author of. The Weaponization of Weather in the Phony Climate War. phonyclimatewar.com
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