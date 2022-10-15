You’re Scheduled for Remdesivir & Intubation

Sam and Thomas discus the recent COVID news, economy, New World Order take over #GreatReset and much more…
Broadcasting in
the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Alpha Omega Energy
t.me/AOECOINCHANNEL
https://aomegaenergy.tilda.ws/
+855 818 55 800 (Also Whatsapp)
https://twitter.com/AOECOINnews
Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Weaponized News
https://weaponizednews.substack.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
Help Weaponized News Pay some bills please donate
Bitcoin 36fNy89D8vnmH2Ty14ceeoaoomHzGvsH8o
Sources:
https://twitter.com/jason_howerton/status/1579856055039066112
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/chevron-ceo-blames-western-government-energy-crisis
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/fking-war-jamie-dimon-slams-biden-begging-saudis-oil-says-investors-dont-give-shit-about
https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1580975285423390721
https://twitter.com/Rob_Roos/status/1579759795225198593
https://twitter.com/APFactCheck/status/1580686606343995392
https://twitter.com/PolitiFact/status/1580856897762385920
https://twitter.com/pammy77/status/1580820479472205824
https://twitter.com/RepThomasMassie/status/1580855417865138176
https://twitter.com/backtolife_2023/status/1580653155381313536
https://twitter.com/NBSaphierMD/status/1581033958120181760
https://twitter.com/JamesMelville/status/1580101346652753920
https://twitter.com/CDCDirector/status/1580295877700329493
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/birx-admits-covid-19-vaccines-were-never-going-protect-against-infection
https://twitter.com/kylenabecker/status/1580986489005314048
https://twitter.com/FuckSchwab/status/1580032727343955968
https://twitter.com/BigBluexlt/status/1579942488781262849
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/moderna-ceo-confirms-new-mrna-injection-repair-heart-muscles-after-heart-attack
https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1580975285423390721
https://twitter.com/LeylaRostami/status/1579446951397175298
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11303017/PR-firm-represents-Pfizer-Moderna-sits-CDC-vaccine-advisory-committee.html
https://www.theblaze.com/news/review-the-federal-government-paid-media-companies-to-advertise-for-the-vaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fIuzfmZsf5iZ/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/pfizer-exec-admits-under-oath-we-never-tested-covid-vaccine-against-transmission
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/no-data-recommend-preferential-omicron-booster-jabs-who-panel
https://www.drugs.com/mtm/remdesivir.html
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/remdesivir-shouldn-t-be-used-hospitalized-covid-19-patients-who-n1248320
https://twitter.com/ClayTravis/status/1580990509509922816
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.