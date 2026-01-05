BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
AI slop the MAGA crowd swallows hook, line & sinker
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1343 followers
50 views • 1 day ago

This is the kind of AI slop the MAGA crowd swallows hook, line, and sinker.

When the narrative collapses, this is what it gets replaced with.

Image (thumbnail shown) was posted showing that it was AI.

Over 5 million views, 100,000+ likes, and 35,000+ shares.

Ridiculous.

Adding:

Courtroom sketches from a New York City court, where Maduro and his wife were forced to appear today.

Bandages can be seen on the first lady’s face in the first sketch.

Given the disturbing allegations surrounding Delta Force operatives, she can be considered lucky.

Adding:

Alex Witkoff, the son of Trump’s special envoy and real estate developer Steve Witkoff, posted a bizarre message invoking the death of his brother to justify the illegal kidnapping of President Maduro.

“Anyone who defends Maduro is turning their back on tens of millions of American families afflicted by this drug overdose crisis every single day,” he wrote.

The problem is that Alex’s brother, Andrew Witkoff, died in 2011 from an OxyContin overdose. OxyContin is a prescription opioid, not an illicit narcotic, and is produced by Purdue Pharma L.P., a U.S. pharmaceutical company owned by the Sackler family.

It has no connection to Venezuela, Maduro, or international drug trafficking. Andrew overdosed at a so-called “luxury” treatment center in California, which Steve Witkoff and his wife later sued for negligence and wrongful death.

This has NOTHING to do with Maduro.

Exploiting the death of your own brother to score political points and ingratiate yourself with Trump is grim.


@DD Geopolitics

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
