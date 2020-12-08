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Aschberg blir trolljagad av Granskning Sverige
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356 views • December 08, 2020
Robert Aschberg våldgästade och hängde ut Åsa Westerberg i trolljägarna p g a ett inlägg på Facebook. Nu blir han själv trolljagad av Åsa och exponeras som den utpräglade lögnare han är. Hela 12 gånger inom en minut ljuger han öppet för att slippa stå till svars för den oetiska uthängningen av Åsa Westerberg.
Klippet är hämtat från granskningsve.se. Stöd demokratin - Swisha: 0767024937
Klippet är hämtat från granskningsve.se. Stöd demokratin - Swisha: 0767024937
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