Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Equipoise | All New Muscle Building Prohormone

Equipoise® is the last precursor to the prized anabolic “Boldenone” and uses two unique pathways to convert in the body. This naturally occurring compound is a direct precursor to Boldenone. Equipoise® is based upon the novel compound 3β-Hydroxy-1,4-androstadien-17-one undecanoate (1,4 ANDRO), which is an extremely effective aid for increasing receptor activation and initiating the muscle tissue rebuilding process that yields solid gains in lean muscle mass.





The 1,4 ANDRO found in Equipoise® produces a dramatically high level of bioavailability with a majority of the chemical passing through the liver without being deactivated by 17-ketosteroid. Further enhancing this ability is the use of Cyclosome Technology which also dramatically increases the potential for much higher levels of ingredients reaching the bloodstream without destruction in the upper gut.





The newest in a long line of dramatic growth enhancing prohormones, Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals has included the use of 17beta-{3-Ketoethyl}-androsta-1, 4-diene-3-one, 17a-ol (1,4 OHP). One of the all-important aspects of this unique prohormone, is it has shown in many people to increase appetite and as a definitive byproduct, given the proper nutrition intake it can therefore enhance recovery. Due to the appetite increase, 1,4-OHP is often used in a bulking stack, where it will help build lean mass without adding significant water making this the newest addition to a base for stacking other highly anabolic prohormones.





Equipoise® is highly anabolic and is also very easy on the joints. The primary reason is its potential conversion rate to estrogen which provides a favorable increase in tissue growth and repair, but minimal enough that very little noted side effects occur. Typically, with other non-estrogen minimizing products we see a much greater potential for estrogen and progesterone related increases in body fat, gynecomastia, hypertension or water retention. Side effects can be an all too familiar problem for some men, so knowing you are controlling that potential by utilizing an estrogen minimizing prohormone like Equipoise® is a really important step in maintaining optimum health while increasing muscle mass and strength.





Hi-Tech's Equipoise® prohormone contains 3β-Hydroxy-1,4-androstadien-17-one and its undecanoate ester, which is a good precursor to boldione/boldenone. It also contains 17beta-{3-Ketoethyl}-androsta-1, 4-diene-3-one, 17a-ol that converts via a different pathway to boldenone. Equipoise® is a non-methylated prohormone dedicated to bulking cycles. Used as a standalone or incorporated in a prohormone stack, Equipoise® can dramatically increase your appetite, strength, energy and muscle mass. One advantage of Equipoise® is that it can be run in a stack for a longer period since it’s non-methylated and gains start to appear after 3 or 4 weeks of supplementation.