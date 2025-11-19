BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Arizona State Assembly's elected Marshal@Arms Quarterly Report
1 day ago

Sorry, no pretty dancing girls or fast cars here for you to get excited & entertained by! I will only offer the cover photo. To save some of your Time, you can listen to this @ a faster speed setting. Now for the boring part:

I Am not against committees. They have their important function. However, they can only do their work up to a point. There has to be an overall established plan to begin with & it must be stuck to: That historic protocol.

When I was young I was taught that our historic Representative form of government was: We picked our Representors because we trusted them to do what was best for us because they knew better as having had more life experiences. Now it seems some people think it means they are to vote exactly as "we" would vote! ..This while a 'committee-of-We-s' can't seem to democratically agree on much of anything!


Legislators on two different years handled a very complete House Bill regarding 'right to travel' by stating: 'Inexpedient to legislate.'

Some have seen this as "deemed not advisable or practical to become law, effectively meaning the bill is 'killed' in the legislative process." However, if this term is broken down word for legal word it is saying 'That this case is unsuitable & inappropriate for the Legislators to consider or handle.' Meaning THEY are passing the buck. It appears this job is finalized for the MVD.

produced - November 17-18th 2025


Notice [What we historically have here]: https://annavonreitz.com/federaldirectives.pdf

International Public Notice: Why there can't be an RV:

https://annavonreitz.com/cantbeanrv.pdf

