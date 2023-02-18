MIRACLE “A Person in White Fed Me” Boy Stuck Under Rubble - 8 DAYS! Survives Earthquake in Turkey!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Feb 17, 2023





Pray for Turkey and Syria!





On Feb. 6, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, devastating millions and killing approximately 42,000. The death toll continues to rise as rescue efforts are underway.





One incredible testimony moving across social media discusses the miraculous survival story of a five-year-old boy rescued 192 hours (8 days) after the earthquake.





Upon questioning, authorities asked how he survived for so long.The translated tweet reads, “A 5-year-old boy rescued after 192 hours spent under the rubble testifies ‘that a person dressed in white fed him, brought him water, then disappeared.'”





As of this writing, the SOS Christians of the East tweet received over 2500 likes, almost 600 retweets, and more than 200,000 views.





Here’s how some users reacted:

One user responded, “God is with us! Thank you Jesus.”





Another user tweeted, “A real miracle.”





This user also commented, “God is really great.”





Prayer for Turkey and Syria

“God of mercy,

We pray for the people of Turkey and Syria

following the recent earthquakes.

We mourn the death and destruction.

and pray for those who have died and those who grieve.





Lord, bring them comfort, strength and renewed hope.





We hold in our hearts those who are injured,

and those who have lost loved ones, livelihoods, and homes.





Lord, bring them comfort, strength and renewed hope.





Sustain and guide all responding to this disaster.

Grant those affected courage and resilience,

as they rebuild their lives and communities.





Lord, bring them comfort, strength and renewed hope.





Inspire us to unite in solidarity,

acting swiftly and generously,

so that help may reach all who need it.





Lord, bring them comfort, strength and renewed hope.





Amen.”





According to the French organization SOS Christians of the East, the boy said a man dressed in white provided him food and water and disappeared.





Here’s the tweet below:





#turkeyearthquake2023 #turkeytodaynews #breakingnews #turkey #liveupdates #latestnews





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7atArkFddps



