Decentralize.TV - Episode 110 – May 28, 2026 - James Martinez Interview: LENR Energy Revolution and the Future of Decentralized Power

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- Introduction and Welcome (0:00)
- Discussion on Low Energy Nuclear Reactions (LENR) (1:09)
- Impact of LENR on Society and Economy (8:17)
- Technical Details and Market Potential (10:27)
- Challenges and Opportunities in Commercialization (18:39)
- Global Interest and Investment (19:21)
- Ethical Considerations and Future Prospects (1:01:56)
- Conclusion and Call to Action (1:02:17)
- Energy Token Concept and Its Implications (1:04:51)
- Impact on Financial Systems and Central Banks (1:07:48)
- Decentralized Food Production and Technology (1:10:58)
- Investment and Commercialization of Energy Technology (1:15:09)
- Future Applications and Demonstrations (1:20:21)
- Investor Interest and Market Potential (1:22:01)
- Preparation for Abundance and Self-Sufficiency (1:24:14)
- Legal and Financial Strategies for Asset Protection (1:33:02)
- Final Thoughts and Future Plans (1:38:31)
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