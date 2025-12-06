BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Australia's Hidden History, Tartaria & The Old World Coverup
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5178 followers
0
95 views • 22 hours ago

Australia's Hidden History, Tartaria & The Old World Coverup

In this video Cambell from Autodidactic & I explore the best photographic evidence that Australia's history doesn't fit the official narrative. We examine dozens of photos of old world buildings, infrastructure, transport & more that disprove the official timeline & story of Australian history. #Tartaria #OldWorld #History


Follow Campbell:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSsz5hijS79cioRCJcZpW2A

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA4JMZVDfYBLaGXMJB5g9zg/videos/videos

https://www.facebook.com/groups/tartariaaustralia

https://www.facebook.com/CambellPurvis1


To join our premium research platform & community:

https://nuggetsnews.com.au/


Recommended Crypto Exchanges:

https://www.coinspot.com.au/?affiliate=YNV53

https://partner.bybit.com/b/1954


Large Crypto Orders: https://www.uptrade.au/contact?SQF_REFERRAL_CODE=NuggetsNews


Trading Course:

https://www.marketmastery.io/link/1849/


Free Bybit Debit Card: https://partner.bybit.com/b/getdebitcard


Official Socials:

Website: https://nuggetsnews.com.au/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alex.saunders.3114

Twitter: https://x.com/AlexSaundersAU

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alexsaundersau/#

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nuggetsnews

Twitter: https://x.com/NuggetsNewsAU

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nuggetsnewsaus/#

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nuggetsnewsaus

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/NuggetsNews


The viewer should always:

1. Conduct their own research,

2. Never invest more than they are willing to lose,

3. Obtain independent legal, financial, taxation and/or other professional advice in respect of any decision made in connection with this video.


Shared from and subscribe to:

Nugget's News

https://www.youtube.com/@NuggetsNews/videos

Keywords
truthreal newshidden history
